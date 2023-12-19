bIn the search for the missing toddler in Bingen, Swabia, emergency services recovered a child's body on Tuesday, according to eyewitnesses. A “dead person” was discovered in the Lauchert River and is now being rescued, said a spokeswoman for the police in Ravensburg on Tuesday. But it is still unclear whether it is the missing girl. The body was discovered by a diver shortly before the entrance to the town of Hitzkofen – a suburb of Bingen.

Helpers have been searching the area for a missing two-year-old since Sunday. The search continued on Tuesday with ten divers. The experts from the water police searched for the child in the ice-cold Lauchert River. According to a police spokeswoman, the divers from police headquarters were deployed. The DLRG was also involved in the search with a boat and sonar device.

The sonar search and the dives started early in the morning from the Bingen district of Hitzkofen downstream. Emergency services from the DLRG and the police also walked down the bank and searched in the bushes along the river bank.

Police sniffer dogs picked up a trail of the girl on Monday that led to the Lauchert River. The family home is located in Hitzkofen – a suburb of Bingen in the Sigmaringen district of Baden-Württemberg – in close proximity to the river. It's flooding these days.

According to the Presidium, the Sigmaringen Criminal Investigation Department also investigated the personal and local environment of the affected family in order to obtain possible new search approaches. “There has been no further information to date,” the officials said in the evening. “There are no indications of traces of violence,” said police spokesman Christian Sugg. The girl's parents were staying with friends outside the community.

Police: “No trace of the missing girl found”

Divers had already searched for the little one along the river on Sunday – without success. The divers were also in the water at a weir. This is located between Bingen and Sigmaringendorf, where the Lauchert flows into the Danube. “We found no trace of the missing girl there,” said a police spokeswoman. The two-year-old had probably left her parents' house in her pajamas in an unobserved moment on Sunday afternoon.

Officials assume it was an accident. As in similar cases, investigations are also carried out in other directions. “We are not only looking for the child, but we are also looking for clues as to where the child could be,” said a police spokeswoman.

The officers were also supported in their search on Monday by a police helicopter. In addition, family, acquaintances and friends were questioned.