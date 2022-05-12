What do you do when you are standing in front of a house in which the rented apartment clearly does not exist? An Airbnb adventure in Liguria.

Pretty, this chiavari. You would also like to have an apartment here. Image: Michael Bengel

Mith more than a thousand kilometers of slow driving, three hours of stop-and-go from Altdorf to the tunnel through the Gotthard and a night in Ticino at Swiss prices, the finest bed and cordon bleu to greet the holiday, you wouldn’t think so slightly more everything that a strange voice says on the phone somewhere far away in a call center.

We threw our shadows at a crosswalk in the tarmac of Piazza Roma at 16043 Chiavari, province of Genoa, on the Ligurian coast, and for a start we were early. At midday, the Italian maintains his peace. Even the children’s playground across the crossing was locked and respected the siesta. In front of us, next to a drugstore whose iron blind gave the impression that it only wanted to stay downstairs in the future, the residential palace with the correct number 25, Piazza Roma, rose impressively in a warm tone, our address for the near future.