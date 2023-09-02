What is American Identity? Imperfect Paradise collects narrative audio series that try to answer that question. Such as the story of the Mexican-American journalist Adolfo Guzman-Lopez, who – for the sake of journalistic objectivity – long concealed his activist past in the Chicano Student Movement. Even though a mysterious death took place in that activist past, and even though he was regularly asked by those around him to please investigate the death of the charming student and radio host Oscar Gomez. One day he ventures out with the eight-part series The Forgotten Revolutionaries still on a search for the cause of Oscar’s death. Was it really an accident?

Imperfect Paradise 35 episodes, LAist Studios. Theme: documentary.