Neighbors and relatives of Tehuel De La Torre, the 21-year-old trans man who disappeared 13 days ago when he went to a job interview in San Vicente at the house of an acquaintance, who is in custody, began this Wednesday morning the search on your own while the investigators await the collaboration of federal forces to continue with the rakes.

Judicial sources indicated that on Tuesday the collaboration of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) was requested to have georadares and specialist dogs in search of people.

Meanwhile, residents and close associates of Tehuel De La Torre began on their own to rake open areas of the neighborhoods of La Esperanza and La Laurita from the Buenos Aires town of Alejandro Korn.

“We’re going out with the neighbors. We are almost 60 that we are going to rake field by field“, he assured the agency Telam Verónica Alarcón, Tehuel’s sister.

According to the woman, from the prosecution they did not confirm the operation that they were going to carry out this Wednesday and for the places where they were going to rake, so the neighbors decided to start the search on their own.

Victoria, another neighbor of the La Esperanza neighborhood, said that yesterday (Tuesday) night they also went looking for Tehuel through different fields and focused on a nearby lagoon, which is an area with ditches and difficult to access.

With regard to the rakes carried out in the house of Luis Alberto Ramos (37), the person whom Tehuel went to see because he was going to offer him a job as a waiter and who is detained for false testimony and as the main suspect in the disappearance, Verónica assured that the prosecutor in charge of the investigation, Karina Goyot, informed him that elements were found that will be appraised.

“They found a condom that they were going to test. About Tehuel he told us that all the expert reports and rakes were negative,” said the missing young man’s sister.

Tehuel was last seen around 19 on March 11, when he left his home for a job interview, from which he never returned.

After the complaint made by his partner, the police and the prosecutor deployed various operations, including at Ramos’ house, the man who had summoned him for a job and who, according to sources in the investigation, has a history of violence and for sale of drugs.

The sources detailed that an excavation carried out in the suspect’s house found a burned phone and some clothes that could belong to Tehuel.

Ramos acknowledged having met Tehuel on March 11 at 4:30 p.m., they did not go to any event and that each one went their own way.

On March 16, the justice ordered a search of the suspect’s house, where personnel from the Scientific Police seized hair for analysis, two open condom wrappers and carried out a survey in search of blood traces for DNA.

Later, Ramos’s mother’s house was also raided, where two cell phones were hijacked.

Judicial sources assured that a minor declared in the framework of the investigation and said that on the morning of March 13, “there were three people cleaning Ramos’s house, taking out black waste bags“.

With all these elements, Justice ordered the arrest of Ramos, which took place when he wanted to enter the house of an ex-partner in the town of Dock Sud.

At the time of his disappearance, Tehuel was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, a blue camper with white details, gray pants, a cap with a gray and black visor, and blue sneakers.

The young man has a robust build, white complexion, short dark hair and measures about 1.56 meters and the authorities requested that anyone with any information about his whereabouts contact the San Vicente Decentralized UFI, call 0221-429-3015 or write to [email protected]

