The search for six people still missing after a bridge collapsed in the US city of Baltimore on Tuesday has been suspended until Wednesday. This is reported by the state police Maryland on X. In addition, the police have announced that the missing persons are “presumed dead”. The coast guard will continue the search on Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. local time and divers will be deployed.

The six construction workers who are missing were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore when a cargo ship rammed a pier on the bridge, causing much of it to collapse. A total of eight people were working on the bridge, two of them were found alive. One of them is seriously injured.

Earlier, a Baltimore city council member announced on television that a body had been recovered, but later said she had made a mistake. So there are still six missing. According to the fire brigade, it may take a long time before the search for the victims is completed. The area where missing persons may be located is large and the low temperatures make the work of emergency responders difficult.