Fire brigade divers are having great difficulty getting into the luxury yacht that sank off the coast of Sicily. The ship is 50 metres under water and the passage into the ship is also blocked, the fire brigade told the ANSA news agency. Six people are still missing. According to British media, the Italian coast guard believes it is unlikely that the missing people are still alive.

