Video/updateA mile-long bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, largely collapsed after a cargo ship rammed into a pier overnight. Cars and people fell into the water, according to the local fire brigade. Two people have been rescued, one of them is in critical condition. Six people are still missing. According to the coast guard, there is no chance that they are still alive. US President Joe Biden calls it 'a terrible accident'.
Harmke de Vries
