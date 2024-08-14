The tip came from a member of the public who thought he recognized one of the fugitive RAF terrorists. 55-year-old Garweg and 69-year-old Staub, together with 65-year-old Daniela Klette, formed a trio that, after the Red Army Faction dissolved itself in 1988, carried out numerous underground robberies on armored cars and supermarkets, with the focus on northwest Germany. The authorities were therefore looking for the trio on suspicion of aggravated robbery and attempted murder.

After a long and complex manhunt, 65-year-old Klette was arrested at the end of February following a tip-off in her apartment in Berlin-Kreuzberg, where she had been living for years under false identities. Immediately before her arrest in February, Klette managed to warn Garweg, who was also in hiding in Berlin and living in a left-wing alternative housing project, so that he was able to evade the authorities.

However, the authorities have recent pictures of Garweg that are helping them with their intensive search. The evidence for Staub is much worse. In July, the authorities published a so-called aging picture of Staub that shows what he might look like today. An older picture of Staub was also published that shows him smiling and wearing glasses at the age of 47 or 48. According to the authorities, the picture dates from 2002.

