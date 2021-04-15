Search for posts Supo is looking for two leaders to build Finland’s intelligence service – diplomats are also interested in the places

Ambassador Teemu Turunen, Head of the Helsinki Criminal Police Jonna Turunen and Deputy Chief of Supo Harri Sarvanto want to be the Deputy Chiefs of the Security Police. 29 applicants are interested in managing the intelligence and security service.

Old The final transformation of the police-like protection police (Supo) into a security and intelligence service is of interest to 29 Finnish citizens. In March, Supo applied for as many as two deputy managers at a time, who will be appointed to a fixed-term five-year managerial position.

The selection of deputy directors is currently underway.

In the past, Supo’s deputy managers have got a permanent position, but now Pesti is fixed-term, as Supo’s number one manager Antti Pelttarilla, 55. Pelttari elects the deputy managers himself and may, if he so wishes, replace the entire current management with a new one – except himself.

The selection of deputy managers tells us in what direction Pelttari intends to develop the intelligence organization Supoa in the biggest change in the history of the organization. A completely new field of activity is, among other things, full-scale espionage abroad, where Supo is even allowed to violate the laws of the target country.

New making full use of the Civil Intelligence Act in Supo’s management is of interest to seven current Supo employees. Among other things, the deputy chief of the Security Police, who was responsible for the change of the security police, applied for the permanent director’s wash Harri Sarvanto (b. 1964), who has held the position of Deputy Chief of Staff since 2017 and before that in a number of key positions including Head of Counter-Espionage and Counter-Terrorism.

The position of deputy chief in charge of the change has been completely new in Supo, and is related to the transformation of the old police-style Supo even more in the direction of intelligence and intelligence service. Supo says in his presentations that he is already “a security and intelligence service under the Ministry of the Interior that operates in Finland and abroad”.

Supon Supo’s analysis manager, among others, is also applying for management Pekka Hiltunen and Head of Public Relations Saana Nilsson.

Security police Supo is also an internally applied specialist researcher Veli-Pekka Kivimäki, who has a background before Supo ‘s career as a senior researcher in the Defense Forces and from Microsoft and Nokia.

Supon a number of people from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs also like the Deputy Chief. Among them are diplomats, which is probably due to the change in the role of Supo. An ambassador, for example, is applying for an assistant chief Teemu Turunen (b. 1973), most recently served as Director of the Foreign Ministry Peace Mediation Center.

The task of the Peace Mediation Center is to strengthen the position of peace mediation in Finnish foreign policy.

Teemu Turunen was in the public eye of those abducted in Yemen in 2012, among others Atte and Leila Kalevan in the context of a release operation. The release of the Kalevos was once a major effort for Finland, with Turunen as the situation manager.

On the spot in Sana’a, Yemen, the case was handled by the then Finnish Ambassador to Riyadh Jarno Syrjälä (b. 1964), who also applies for Supo as deputy manager. He currently works as Finland’s ambassador to China and before that was, among other things, ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Diplomats also include Minna Laajava (b. 1974), who works as the Deputy Head of Mission at the Finnish Embassy in London.

From the open from the police to the secret police side wants to move, among other things Jonna Turunen, who has worked as the head of the Helsinki Police Crime Prevention Unit since 2017.

He prefers to be Supo’s deputy commander of the Defense Forces Petri Ilvesaro (b.1968), who has served as the Navy’s intelligence chief since August 2018 and before that, among other things, as the commander of the naval intelligence battalion.

Ministry of Defense The research director applies for the job as Supo’s deputy manager Juha Martelius (b. 1965), who has extensive experience as head of Supo’s analytical activities 1992–2004.

New Supo’s deputy managers will begin work at the beginning of next July and the five-year wash will end in 2026.

As many as two assistant manager positions became vacant on Supo’s management board when the current holder of the permanent deputy manager position Olli Kolstela reach retirement age and another deputy manager Seppo Ruotsalainen leaves Supo. Another of Supo’s permanent deputy chief holders Petri Knape is on leave and heads the National Security Unit of the Ministry of the Interior, which was established in connection with the introduction of civil intelligence laws.

The National Security Unit deals with national security and civilian intelligence and directs the activities of the protection police through funding. The activities of the rest of the police are directed by the police department of the Ministry of the Interior, so Supo has a special position among police organizations.