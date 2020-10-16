Highlights:
- He escaped by cheating from a showroom in Vikaspuri
- Shouting as a policeman, he took shoes and socks from the showroom
- While giving money, he said that he will give the money to his house
- Took away the showroom employee, escaped after cheating
According to police, Dhamendra, a resident of Ambika Enclave in Nangloi, is a salesman at a shoe showroom in C block of Vikaspuri. A case has been registered on his statement. It happened that around 12 noon on Tuesday afternoon, a man came to the showroom. The age must have been around 50. He looked at the shoes for a long time. Then like a pair. Also took socks together.
After this, while giving the money, he said that he is in the police and stays in the police line Vikaspuri. He will give the money to his house. He asks Dharmendra to walk with him. Dharmendra went inside the police line sitting on his white scooter. There he fraudulently took him off the scooter and escaped with his shoes and socks.
