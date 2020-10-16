Highlights: He escaped by cheating from a showroom in Vikaspuri

Shouting as a policeman, he took shoes and socks from the showroom

While giving money, he said that he will give the money to his house

Took away the showroom employee, escaped after cheating

Pras, Vikaspuri: The police of the Vikaspuri police station have been investigating for two days to recover a pair of branded shoes. At the same time, a search is on for the man who claims to be a policeman and escapes wearing new shoes. The ‘policeman’ took the shoes from the showroom. Police has traced several CCTV cameras in the area. The footage is captured. At present, the police is putting his clue on the basis of Hulia and number plate.

According to police, Dhamendra, a resident of Ambika Enclave in Nangloi, is a salesman at a shoe showroom in C block of Vikaspuri. A case has been registered on his statement. It happened that around 12 noon on Tuesday afternoon, a man came to the showroom. The age must have been around 50. He looked at the shoes for a long time. Then like a pair. Also took socks together.

After this, while giving the money, he said that he is in the police and stays in the police line Vikaspuri. He will give the money to his house. He asks Dharmendra to walk with him. Dharmendra went inside the police line sitting on his white scooter. There he fraudulently took him off the scooter and escaped with his shoes and socks.