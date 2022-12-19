A Thai navy ship sank off the coast of Thailand on Sunday, report international media. The ship was about forty kilometers from the coast, where it took on water and sank. 31 of the 106 people on board are still missing, late the Thai Navy know.

The HTMS Sukhothai was on patrol off the coast of the southern province of Prachuap Khiri Khan in the Gulf of Thailand. There the ship ran into difficulties due to the bad weather. Due to waves of more than three meters high, the electricity on board was lost and the crew could no longer steer the ship. The naval vessel subsequently capsized and eventually sank.

Despite the bad weather, 75 people on board have been rescued so far. Three of them were injured. The search is still on for the last missing persons. Although the wind has eased, strong gusts are making life difficult for small lifeboats. The south of Thailand has been struggling with storms and flooding for several days.