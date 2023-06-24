Saturday, June 24, 2023, 08:32



| Updated 08:37h.

Pepe Aguilar begins his vacation in Santander with the first task ahead: to find new travel companions in his fourth season at the helm of Cartagena B, the second in a row in the Second RFEF. Most of the assistants to the subsidiary coach have ruled out continuing on the coaching staff, either by their own decision, due to facing new challenges or due to the “wear and tear” accumulated in recent years.

In private, and some already in public, several of Aguilar’s squires have informed him of their intention not to continue with the team. Some, like the analyst Adrián Torromé, with the intention of starting new professional challenges far from home; others, like the delegate Gaspar, when concluding a long stage in the albinegra quarry: and some, due to different vicissitudes that have triggered a “wear”.

All the members have been a family for Pepe Aguilar since he landed at the Efesé, with whom he has shared moments on and off the pitch. An example is that of the physiotherapist, Elena Dupuy, very close to the figure of the Cantabrian coach. Finding new travel companions is one of the objectives that Cartagena B has this summer. The president, Paco Belmonte, announced weeks ago that one of the challenges of the subsidiary and the Division of Honor is to find their own income.