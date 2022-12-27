The police are looking for a missing Ukrainian refugee in the Frisian town of Grou. The 50-year-old woman left the emergency shelter where she stayed on Thursday morning, since then she has been missing. A specialized team also searches for her in and on the water.

Officers are also conducting neighborhood inquiries. Earlier, a citizens’ network call was made, but it had no result. The woman, Inna Maksymenko, stayed in Oer ‘t Hout inn in Grou, where about 170 Ukrainian refugees are taken care of. The inn is located right on the water. Maksymenko was last seen at 06:45 on Thursday morning near the quay of Lake Pik near Grou.

“We have been looking for several days in and in the water. Because that did not yield any results, we decided today to also distribute a photo of her,” said a police spokesperson. He cannot say anything about the circumstances under which the woman disappeared and whether she was alone or with family members in the shelter. See also Live ticker for the football World Cup 2022 in Qatar

In the local church, prayers were prayed for her during the church service on Christmas Day, local website De Grouster reports.

Signaling

According to the description, the woman is 1.65 meters tall, white, has long dark hair and a normal build. When she left, she wore a mid-length red coat, black trousers with white trim on the side, and white sneakers. Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to get in touch.

Inna Maksymenko disappeared Thursday morning from an emergency shelter for Ukrainian refugees in Grou. © Police Netherlands







