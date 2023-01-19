Los Mochis, Sinaloa. The search to find 13-year-old Emanuel N, who disappeared in the waters of the Fuerte River, in the San José de Ahome ejido, Villa de Ahome syndicate, was suspended by the authorities at 6:00 p.m. And it was already getting dark. Ahome Civil Protection personnel commented that it will be reactivated on Thursday morning.

The aquatic operation was launched after 1:00 p.m. on this day when the 911 emergency service received notice of the event. There they were informed that Emanuel N, along with other minors, were returning from the city of Los Mochis after having participated and won a sporting event. However, before reaching the Higuera de Zaragoza, they went to the Fuerte River where they introduced themselves. The minors were bathing, but suddenly three of them got tired, they sank, but two managed to get to safety, Emanuel couldn’t. Rescuers searched for more than three hours, but were unable to locate the teen.

Relatives as well as friends of the child also got into the water to support the Los Mochis Firefighters.