Years after the disappearance of the British girl Madeleine McCann, the search will resume in the Algarve in the south of Portugal in the coming days. This was confirmed by the Portuguese police on Monday local media, after earlier rumors that day. Police have cordoned off an area around the dam of the Arade River, about 50 kilometers from the town of Praia da Luz, where the three-year-old toddler disappeared in 2007. From Tuesday, the area will be combed for at least two days.

The Portuguese police are conducting the investigation in the presence of the British police and at the request of the German authorities. In 2020, the German police identified a German suspect in the missing person case. The now 45-year-old sex offender Christian B. lived in the Algarve until 2007 and was close to where McCann disappeared in May that year.

No longer alive

The German, who has been convicted twice in the past for sexual abuse of underage girls and is detained for another case of sexual offense, is the main suspect in the disappearance case. B. has so far denied all involvement. It is not yet known whether the police will resume the search in the coming days in response to new information. The German public prosecutor will issue a statement on Tuesday, the AP news agency reports.

Madeleine McCann disappeared from a cottage in a southern Portuguese holiday resort when she was sleeping at the age of 3. Her parents were dining at a nearby restaurant at the time. The disappearance case was quickly picked up by international media and still regularly comes to the attention. The body of ‘Maddie’ McCann has never been found, but according to German justice she is no longer alive.