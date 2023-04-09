Emergency services have started a search for a missing German woman on the island of Texel. She left a campsite near De Cocksdorp in ‘a worrying condition’ on Saturday evening and has not yet been found, the police said.

A call has been made via Burgernet to look out for the woman. A search and rescue team from the Royal Dutch Rescue Company and a helicopter from the Coast Guard are participating in the search. Searches are also being made in the dunes of the island, including by sniffer dogs and the veteran search team.

The woman is 1.55 meters tall, 46 years old, has blond hair and brown eyes. She wore a green scarf, blue jacket and black Nike shoes and carried a small black backpack. Initially, Burgernet reported that it was a 47-year-old woman.

Some media report that it would be a missing swimmer, but the police cannot confirm that. "The woman left the campsite in normal clothing," said a police spokesperson.