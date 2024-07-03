Home page World

Press Split

Police search for missing girl with large contingent © Henning Kaiser/dpa

A girl takes the bus to school in the Eifel region – but the school isn’t even open. The 13-year-old has been missing since Monday.

Mechernich – The police searched for a 13-year-old girl in the Eifel for more than eight hours – without success. The schoolgirl disappeared in Mechernich (Euskirchen district) in North Rhine-Westphalia on Monday. According to the police, a helicopter and several sniffer dogs were used in the search.

It is possible that the student is in a helpless situation, said a spokesman. The child only speaks broken German and does not know the area well. She does not have a cell phone with her.

According to police, the 13-year-old had told her parents on Monday morning that she wanted to go to school – but the school was closed because of report card conferences. Witnesses saw her get off a bus at the Mechernich bus station and walk towards school. She did not return home.

“Because the dogs were running around the school, we searched the school again – without success,” said a police spokesman. When she disappeared, the girl was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, and had a bandage on her left hand. Witnesses are asked to contact the police.

Police search for missing girl with large contingent © Henning Kaiser/dpa

On Wednesday, the area to the right and left of the approximately six-kilometer-long school route along Highway 61 was searched. After almost nine hours, the operation was almost over in the evening. “We have to reassess whether we should continue the search on Thursday,” said the spokesman. The police have released pictures of the girl. dpa