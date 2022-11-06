About twenty people on behalf of SAR searched all day for the body of the boy, son of one of the deceased, using quad bikes and runners along the coastline of the east and west sides of the island. A boat belonging to the police and the rescue company Koninklijke Nederlandse Redding Maatschappij (KNRM) was also deployed.

The police will check tomorrow, as every day for the last weeks since the collision, whether there is a further search. SAR Netherlands says it is looking at what the organization can do further in consultation with the emergency services. “It was a tough day”, said the spokeswoman, who also speaks of ‘piercing rain’ and strong winds that made the search more difficult today.