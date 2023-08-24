In central France, an excavation of the remains of German soldiers executed during the Second World War has turned up nothing. The local authorities launched a search after revelations from a former resistance fighter.

Edmond Réveil (98) told French media that resistance fighters had overpowered dozens of German soldiers and that the Germans were then killed on a wooded hill near Meymac. According to Réveil, this was chosen because the resistance group did not have enough resources for prisoners. He says about this, among other things: “We were ashamed, but did we have a choice?” The executions took place on June 12, 1944.

“If we had let the Germans go, they would have destroyed Meymac,” the Frenchman told the media. The resistance group, which had about 30 members, feared Maymac would become “a second Oradour,” according to Réveil, referring to a French village destroyed by SS men that same month.

Collaborator

Eleven bodies were secretly exhumed at Meymac in the 1960s, but there would have been a total of 47 deaths. That includes a French woman who allegedly collaborated with Nazi Germany. The local authorities announced in July that they may have found a ‘mass grave’ at Meymac. Ultimately, no human remains were found at this site.

According to the local authorities, items have been found that prove that a resistance group was active there in 1944. It concerns bullets, coins and weapons from France, Germany, the United States and Switzerland. The excavation, a Franco-German collaboration, has now been completed. But French authorities say a new excavation could be launched if new information emerges.