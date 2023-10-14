Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Israel’s military is preparing for the ground offensive and wants to free the hostages from the hands of Hamas. Over 100 foreigners are said to have already died.

Tel Aviv – There is war in Israel. This was triggered by a surprise attack Hamas, which reportedly killed around 1,300 people. The AFP news agency has compiled a list of more than 100 foreigners based on information from their national authorities – this shows how many are dead, missing or taken hostage.

War in Israel: sad list – the victims of the Hamas attack come from these countries

USA: 27 dead



Thailand: 24 dead



France: 15 dead



Nepal: 10 deaths



Argentina: Seven dead



Ukraine: Seven dead



Russia: Four dead



Great Britain: Four dead



Chile: Four dead



Austria: Three dead



Belarus: Three dead



Canada: Three dead



China: Three dead



Philippines: Three dead



Brazil: Three dead



Peru: Two dead



Romania: Two dead



Australia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Colombia, Paraguay: One dead



Germany, Mexico: Several hostages taken



Italy, Paraguay, Sri Lanka, Tanzania: Several missing

Israel’s military is making its first advances against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military is currently preparing for a ground offensive after carrying out air strikes against Hamas targets. In addition to bombing raids, the Israeli military also made its first limited advances into the Gaza Strip. The soldiers discovered the bodies of missing compatriots on Friday evening, the newspaper reported Jerusalem Post. There was initially no information on the number. According to an Israeli army spokesman, the aim of these operations is to “clear the area of ​​terrorists and weapons.” Attempts were also made to find missing people. Ground and tank troops searched for clues and “took out terrorist cells.”

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

According to Hamas’ military wing, 13 of the approximately 150 hostages kidnapped from Israel were said to have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the coastal area. The Kassam Brigades claimed that these included foreign nationals. However, this could not be independently verified. Israel’s army said it wanted to investigate the report. An Israeli special unit is supposed to help free the hostages.

Baerbock on Hamas hostages in the Gaza Strip: “Release these innocent people”

Federal Foreign Minister Baerbock had already called on Hamas to release the kidnapped hostages with an emotional appeal on Friday during a press conference with her Israeli colleague Eli Cohen. Baerbock appealed to Hamas and its allies not only as foreign minister, but as a person and mother: “Let these innocent people go, let these innocent little girls go,” said the Green politician. This is “the expectation of all those who stand on the side of humanity”.

Baerbock appealed to countries such as Qatar and Egypt, which had direct communication channels with Hamas, to work for the release of the hostages. There are said to be a single-digit number of Germans with dual citizenship among the 150 hostages. (cgsc with dpa)