Poet and theater maker Mathieu Wijdeven sought refuge with his parents after a terrible argument with his girlfriend. His mother tried to comfort him and said: “Your great-great-grandfather said: sometimes two minds don’t have to come together, sometimes you are cut from different cloth.” She went to the bookcase and took out a bundle: Sailor roses, written by GGT Rustwijk, 1862-1914. His grandmother’s grandfather turned out to have been a writer, poet, theater maker, painter and agitator. Wijdeven goes in search of him and his oeuvre. This man, with whom he immediately feels a strong affinity, deserves to be heard again. He comes to life in this beautiful, historical podcast.

A hidden Surinamese treasure History Mathieu Wijdeven, VPRO.