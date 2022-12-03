Bn a major operation against the powerful youth gangs in El Salvador, the security forces sealed off the city of Soyapango and searched for gang members. President Nayib Bukele announced on Saturday that 8,500 soldiers and 1,500 police officers were involved in the operation in the greater area of ​​the capital San Salvador. “Ordinary citizens have nothing to fear and can go about their lives normally,” wrote the populist head of state on Twitter. “This is an operation against criminals, not against honest citizens.”

After a wave of violence in the Central American country of six million people, the government declared a state of emergency in March. Since then, the government of conservative President Bukele has been cracking down on the gangs with great severity. More than 56,000 suspected gang members were arrested, and the murder rate has recently fallen significantly. However, activists denounce human rights violations.

Youth gangs – the so-called maras – control entire neighborhoods in El Salvador and are involved in racketeering and drug trafficking. A few years ago, violence between hostile gangs and against the population made El Salvador one of the most dangerous countries in the world.