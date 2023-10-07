Funds for NGOs and collaboration with Andrea Orlando: here are the “pro-migrant” magistrates

It’s not just the case of judge Iolanda Apostolico. According to Il Giornale, “on the side of the Balkan route there is another judge, Silvia Albano, specialized in international protection at the Court of Rome, which brought down the ax on the readmissions of illegal migrants in Slovenia”. According to Il Giornale, “the judge is part of the national executive of the democratic judiciary and of the steering committee of the ANM, the national association of officials”.



According to what Fausto Biloslavo writes, “Albano, on his Facebook page, supports sea NGOs (…) by advertising fundraisers in their favor and posting articles”.

Il Giornale also writes about the panel of the Florence court which annulled the expulsion of a Tunisian migrant because, according to the judges, Tunisia is not a safe country. Also present in the college Barbara Fabbrini which, writes the newspaper, “she was part of Andrea Orlando’s cabinet office, when the latter was Minister of Justice under the Renzi and Gentiloni governments. Specifically, you were the head of the department of judicial organization of personnel and services and since Orlando’s arrival in the ministerial building you were deputy head of the Cabinet, until the end of the mandate of the Keeper of the Seals in that legislature.”

