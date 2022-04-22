According to the British newspaper, The Guardian, this information, which was described as a “treasure”, will help medicine in the future to prescribe the most appropriate treatment for the disease.

For the first time, researchers said, they were able to detect specific and precise forms in the DNA of cancers, which are closer to what can be called “mutation marks”.

Thanks to these indicators, medicine can know whether the patient has been exposed to causes that led to the disease, such as smoking or ultraviolet rays.

This information can be of great service to clinicians because it allows them to accurately diagnose each case, and they will be more accurate in prescribing the treatment required for cancer.

But these indicators, which were described as “mutation signs”, can only be monitored by analyzing extensive data extracted from a complete genome sequence, that is, by determining the genetic makeup of the cell.

This process requires great focus and effort, said researcher Serena Nick Zinal, a professor of genetic medicine and bioinformatics at the University of Cambridge.

The researcher compared these signs to an untrained person standing in front of a beach crowded with vacationers, until he searches for certain footprints among the thousands, which seems futile.

She added that “in a subsequent stage, that person who is looking for the footprint can be practical, distinguishing between the traces of human feet and the traces of animal legs, then distinguishing between the traces of the adult human being, and the footprints of the child’s foot, and after that, he studies the direction of each foot separately.” .

The researcher added that monitoring the signs of mutation is similar to this process, indicating that it is also based on a work similar to gradual sifting until valuable information is found.

She noted that using a complete genome sequencing would reveal a very important fingerprint about what happened and how the patient’s cancer developed.