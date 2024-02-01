Increase was recorded in January this year; immunization is available in 15 states

The pharmacy network Pay less It is Extrafarma recorded a 200% increase in sales of the Qdenga vaccine, against dengue. The increase in demand occurred in January. Recent data released by Ministry of Health show that, in the first weeks of 2024, Brazil has already recorded an accumulated 217,841 probable cases of dengue. There are 15 confirmed deaths and 149 under investigation.

According to Monika Reis, Vaccines manager at Pague Menos and Extrafarma, the company believes that the increase in demand reflects “a growing interest among the population in preventing dengue fever”. The vaccine costs R$363 and can be paid in 10 installments.

The immunizer made available by the networks protects against the 4 live serotypes of the dengue virus: DEN1, DEN2, DEN3 and DEN4. People aged 4 to 60 can be vaccinated. Administration is carried out in two doses, with an interval of 3 months between them.

Currently, the vaccine is available in 15 states:

Amapá;

Bahia;

Ceará;

Holy Spirit;

Maranhão;

Minas Gerais;

For;

Paraná;

Pernambuco;

Piauí;

Rio de Janeiro;

Rio Grande do Sul;

Rondônia;

São Paulo; It is

Tocantins.

“As a company, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening our contribution to the prevention and control of dengue in the country, facilitating access to high-quality immunization”declared Monika Reis.

