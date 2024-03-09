Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/09/2024 – 9:51

The demand for financing rose again in Brazil in the monthly comparison, but fell 15% in January compared to the same month in 2023. In comparison with December, the Neurotech Credit Demand Index (INDC), which measures the number of requests monthly financing in the retail, banking and services segments grew 2%.

The expansion of the indicator in January compared to December was driven by the demand for credit in the banking and financial sector, whose rate fell by 2%, after falling by 23%.

The decline in the INDC in the first month of 2024 compared to January 2023 was mainly due to the 40% decline recorded in retail. The search for credit in banks and other financial institutions fell by 2%, while the services segment was the only one that recorded a 24% increase in demand.

Despite the drop in demand for retail credit, the sector continues to dictate the pace of the general scenario, says Natália Heimann, head of Analytics products at Neurotech and responsible for INDC. In this way, she says, the segment prevented a more robust recovery in relation to December and, mainly, intensified the decline when making the annual comparison.

“The period of uncertainty in the Brazilian economy, which is recovering in short steps at the moment, and the beginning of the year accounts do not stimulate consumption”, he explains. This environment hits INDC considerably, he says. This should only change for retail, especially if the interest rate, the Selic, continues to fall.

Opening

In the retail segment, almost all categories showed a drop in January compared to the same month in 2023: Department Stores (-65%), Electronics/Furniture (-61%), Clothing (-51%) and Others (-17% ). The only one to register an increase, of 3%, was the Supermarkets sector. Compared to December last year, there was a decline in all components of the INDC: Clothing, Department Stores, Others, Supermarkets and Electronics/Furniture.