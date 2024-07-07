Home page World

Carabinieri in front of Giacomo Bozzoli’s house in Soiano del Garda, Brescia – but no sign of the convicted murderer. © Riccardo Bortolotti/LaPresse/Zuma Press/dpa

The convicted murderer Giacomo Bozzoli from Italy is on the run – and is wanted throughout Europe. His tracks lead through several countries.

Brescia – In Italy, a murder case that took place nine years ago has come back into focus. The reason for this is the disappearance of the convicted perpetrator, Giacomo Bozzoli, without a trace since the beginning of July 2024.

After Italy’s highest court, the Court of Cassation in Rome, confirmed the verdict against Bozzoli, police headed to his house on Lake Garda to pick up the convicted murderer on July 1 and take him to his life sentence. But Bozzoli was not present and is now on the run. In contrast, another suspected murderer, accused of killing his wife and children, turned himself in to Italian authorities.

Convicted blast furnace murderer escapes from Lake Garda – search for Italian throughout Europe

The 39-year-old Bozzoli has apparently gone into hiding. His partner and their son could not be found at first. On July 5, however, the partner and son returned to Italy by train from France. In an initial interview, the woman stated that she had suffered a shock after the final verdict and had lost her memory. Her smartphone had also disappeared. There is still no trace of Bozzoli, who is now wanted with an international arrest warrant.

Neighbours of Bozzoli on Lake Garda, where a norovirus outbreak recently caused problems, reported that they had not seen Bozzoli, his partner and their eight-year-old son for a week and a half before the police operation on July 1. When the police arrived, the house was empty. Investigators were only able to confiscate computers and laptops. They found that the wanted man’s family SUV was on its way to France on June 23 and that a couple with the relevant papers had rented accommodation in Marbella until June 30. However, this could also be a deception to conceal the fugitive’s true whereabouts.

Giacomo Bozzoli will stand trial in 2022. He has since been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his uncle Mario Bozzoli. © LaPresse/Zuma Press/dpa

Investigators convinced: 39-year-old first killed his uncle and then burned his body

A look back: On the evening of October 8, 2015, an unusual cloud of smoke rose from the chimney of the Bozzoli foundry in the northern Italian municipality of Marcheno. Investigators assume that Giacomo Bozzoli was burning the body of his uncle Mario in a blast furnace at that time. Mario Bozzoli, then 50 years old and head of the foundry, had previously planned to have dinner with his wife.

Since that day, there has been no trace of him. Investigators were later unable to find any traces in the blast furnace, as it continued to operate after October 8, 2015. In addition, human remains could disappear completely due to the high temperatures in the furnace.

Murderer from Italy on the run: Traces lead to Spain and France – he could also be in Germany

The question of where the convicted murderer, who the court is convinced burned his own uncle in the oven, is now remains open. One of the investigators’ trails leads through France and the Côte d’Azur to the Costa del Sol in Spain. Another possibility is that the 39-year-old fled to the Balkans. Due to family connections, the wealthy son of the businessman could have fled there.

Germany is also not ruled out as a possible escape destination. Another Italian who had brutally murdered his ex-girlfriend in the north of the country recently fled here. His escape ended in November 2023 on the A9 near Leipzig.

Despite being convicted, Bozzoli has not spent a single day in prison, which has drawn much criticism from the Italian authorities. Many wonder if no one had considered the obvious possibility that Giacomo Bozzoli might escape prison if a final verdict is reached. Another uncle of the convicted murderer, Andrea Rozzini, said: “He had nine years to prepare all this.” The authorities, however, reject the criticism and stress that the convicted man has always appeared for all his appointments so far.

To this day, Bozzoli has not confessed to killing his uncle. On the contrary, he claimed during the murder trial that he loved his uncle. However, the courts did not believe him. Not least because the nephew had saved his uncle’s phone number in his cell phone under “asshole”. Three courts finally came to the unanimous verdict that Giacomo Bozzoli must be the murderer. They were of the opinion that he had harbored a “stubborn and uncontrollable hatred” towards his uncle because he had allegedly made money behind the backs of the rest of the family.

Convicted murderer probably had two accomplices – one is dead, the other faces charges

The courts assume that the convicted murderer put the body of the murdered man into the furnace with the help of two workers after the crime. One of the two workers was found dead in a forest six days later – he had swallowed a capsule of potassium cyanide. It is assumed that it was a suicide. Investigators found 5,000 euros in cash in the worker’s house. This could be a reward. According to a report by the Italian television station Rai, the second of the two workers will soon be charged with aiding and abetting murder.

The father of the partner appealed on Italian television to the convicted murderer to end his escape as soon as possible. “This whole thing is destroying me,” said Daniele Colossi: “I hope that he turns himself in as soon as possible, for his own sake, but above all for the sake of my daughter and my grandson.” Meanwhile, a mafia boss was caught after almost three decades on the run – and died a few months later. (kh with dpa)