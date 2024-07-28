Home page World

Press Split

A field of rubble remains after the house explosion in Memmingen. © Stefan Puchner/dpa

An immense explosion in Memmingen completely destroyed a house and severely damaged others. A young person died. The cause is still a mystery.

Memmingen – After the violent explosion in a residential building in the Bavarian town of Memmingen, the clean-up work continues and the search for the cause of the accident continues. Experts from the Bavarian State Office of Criminal Investigation are expected to arrive on Monday. “We will continue our search for clues tomorrow,” said Bernd Stapfner, spokesman for the Swabia South/West Police Headquarters. It cannot be ruled out that the explosion was the result of a gas leak.

A 17-year-old died in the accident on Friday afternoon. Rescue workers were only able to rescue him dead from the heavily damaged house next door. The debris flew up to 400 meters. Miraculously, there were no further victims. The damage is in the millions, said Stapfner.

Houses checked for statics

Many residents had to leave their homes on Friday. “Helpers from the Technical Relief Agency (THW) have now checked the structural integrity of around 20 houses so that the residents can return to them,” Stapfner continued. It was not yet clear how many people had not yet been able to return to their homes.

The THW and fire brigade have made good progress in sealing the damaged roofs, it was said. However, the full extent of the damage is still not completely clear. The THW tried to use a drone to get an idea of ​​the damage, especially to the roofs. The damage is immense, said Stapfner.

Local residents help clean up

The clean-up work also progressed on the street over the weekend, with residents pitching in. “Everyone got out their brooms and cleared away roof tiles,” said Stapfner. The Memmingen municipal building yard was out with sweepers.

Firefighters in the rubble of the destroyed house. © Stefan Puchner/dpa

The police, who were deployed with dozens of patrol cars on Friday evening according to a spokesman, had received support from nearby Baden-Württemberg. According to the police, two rescue workers had to be treated for circulatory problems during the operation, probably due to the heat, but they quickly recovered. dpa