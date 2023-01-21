Search-and-rescue operations following an avalanche that hit a highway in Tibet have ended with 28 dead, Chinese state media reported.

The avalanche occurred last Tuesday night, at the exit of a tunnel located in southeastern Tibet, trapping several people in their vehicles. The next day, the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management sent a disaster response team to the region.

According to the state news agency Xinhua, the death toll has risen to 28. The avalanche in the Duoxiongla tunnel “was caused by strong winds and high temperatures”, experts from the local rescue team told the agency.

Avalanches are frequent in the Himalayas. Last October, 26 people died on the Indian side of the range when a mass of snow collapsed from Mount Draupadi ka Danda-II.