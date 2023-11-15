The Australian Police are searching this Tuesday for a Sydney radio host who disappeared two days ago during a solo excursion to go fishing in a remote river whose waters are infected with crocodiles.

(Read also: These are the countries you can visit for more than 3 months only with a tourist visa).

Dozens of troops participate in the search operation to search the Oliver River with vehicles, boats and helicopters, in the area on the remote Cape York Peninsula and in the northern tip of the state of Queensland, authorities say.

The authorities found the vehicle of the missing man, about 60 years old and identified as Roman Butchaski – former host of Sydney’s 2GB station and known as Butch -, near the river.

(Keep reading: Colombians are returning from Australia: what is the reason?).

Queensland Police Sergeant Duane Amos told reporters the region is a well-known crocodile habitat, but added that Butchaski is familiar with the area.

(We recommend: Firefighters manage to control one of the most serious fires in Australia).

The rivers and estuaries of tropical northern Australia are often inhabited by saltwater crocodileslarger and ferocious than other species, and although attacks by these reptiles against humans are not frequent, Since 2021, at least a dozen of them have been registered.



EFE