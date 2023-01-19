Julian Sands, known for his roles in films such as ‘The Screams of Silence’ and ‘A Room with a View’, is found missing in the mountains of southern California, an area where he was hiking. The 65-year-old British interpreter, who lives in North Hollywood, went hiking last Friday through the San Gabriel Mountains area, as reported by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. His wife, the writer Evgenia Citkowitz, sounded the alarm Friday night when Sands did not return home. Rescue teams immediately began searching for the actor in the Baldy Bowl area, but had to stop their efforts 24 hours later due to the risk of an avalanche and poor road conditions.

At least 20 people have died in recent weeks in California in incidents related to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms after nine storms hit the state. The authorities search the area for another lost mountaineer, Bob Gregory, whose disappearance was reported last Monday in the same San Gabriel mountains. Baldy Bowl, about 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles, is a popular destination for skiers, climbers, and hikers. “Now it is an extremely dangerous area even for experienced hikers, who can have a really bad time,” they warn from the Sheriff’s Office.

Born in 1958 in Leeds, United Kingdom, Julian Sands is a prolific actor who rose to fame in the 1980s thanks to hit movies like ‘Oxford Blues’, ‘The Silent Screams’, ‘A Room with a View’, ‘Gothic ‘ and ‘Warlock the Warlock’. He has worked with directors like Wim Wenders on ‘The Million Dollar Hotel’ and David Cronenberg on ‘Naked Lunch’. “Hollywood doesn’t interest me, although I adore Los Angeles and California,” he told this journalist in 2003, during the filming of ‘Romasanta’, by Paco Plaza, in the mountains of Lugo. «There is something magical in giving life to others and sleeping in a different place every night. I think I have the Flying Dutchman complex,” the actor confessed. Ex-boyfriend of actress Jodie Foster, whom she met on the set of the erotic drama ‘Fatal Relationship’ (1987), divorced from journalist Sarah Sands, with whom he had a son, Julian Sands has been married since 1990 to Evgenia Citkowitz, successful novelist and heiress to the Guinness beer empire. They have two children and live between Los Angeles and a farm in Kent (United Kingdom).

Sands is an experienced mountaineer who has summited Aconcagua, Eiger, Mont Blanc, and the Matterhorn. «I love the mountains and climbing them all over the world», he told a couple of years ago to the ‘Mail Online’. Growing up in the Yorkshire mountains is to blame, according to the actor, for a passion that has taken him to Antarctica and Asia. Recently seen in series like ’24’, ‘Manhattan Women’ and ‘Smallville’, Sands acknowledged in an interview two years ago that the place where he was happiest was “near the top of a mountain, on a glorious morning cold». And he remembered a storm over 20,000 feet in the Andes as the moment he had come closest to death.