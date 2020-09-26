Mr. Kanitz, when will the first German repository for nuclear waste come?

The first repository for low to medium-level radioactive waste will go into operation in 2027 in the Konrad mine near Salzgitter. It is about waste from the dismantling of nuclear power plants, from research and nuclear medicine. In Morsleben there is already the repository of the former GDR, which we will safely shut down and close.

And for highly radioactive substances?

We are mainly talking about spent fuel elements. Although they only make up 10 percent of the total waste, they are responsible for 99 percent of the radiation. On Monday we will present our interim report for the search for sub-areas. This is followed by a long selection process until a site proposal for the repository should be available in 2031. It should go into operation in 2050.

And then all the nuclear waste is underground?

No, this will only be the beginning. It will certainly take another 30 to 40 years before the repository can be closed. So we’re talking about the end of the century. ((((It is important for us that we then have a maintenance-free repository that later generations do not have to worry about. But they can access the waste if, for example, they have better techniques or knowledge To ensure that they can be recovered for 500 years. That is how long the containers must remain stable, be retrievable and touchable.)))

How big is the amount of highly radioactive waste?

When Germany withdraws from nuclear power at the end of 2020, a total of 1900 Castor containers will have been produced. They are six meters high and three meters wide. It’s about 27,000 cubic meters, so we need a room 30 by 30 by 30 meters for that.

Not that huge …

Of course, this is also related to the reprocessing. For example, the particularly dangerous plutonium is no longer included. But the rest is complicated enough, and for that we need a reliable repository.

How long should the garbage stay there?

Forever. The repository is designed for a million years. That sounds incredibly long, but in terms of geological history it is not. Our earth is 4600 million years old. But it is clear that only deep geological storage, i.e. underground, guarantees such periods of time. Above-ground concrete structures would be completely unsuitable.

How did you choose the sub-areas that you will present on Monday?

Because of the long periods of time, we need historically closed rock formations that no longer change. Salt, clay and crystalline formations come into question as so-called host rocks, for example granite. To identify the sub-areas, we used existing data, for example from raw material extraction, and excluded all unsuitable areas.

When is an area unsuitable?

If there is volcanism or earthquakes there, for example. Even old mining is not suitable because the geological barrier there may have been damaged. The depth we need must be at least 300 meters and the appropriate rock layer must be at least 100 meters thick. These are the minimum requirements.

How many sub-areas were left at the end and are now in your interim report?

A high two-digit number. Depending on the host rock, the areas are at least three, six or ten square kilometers.

Apparently, big cities like Dresden or Hanover are also on your list. Are you serious that a repository could be built there?

In this first step we only pay attention to geological security. The question of what happens on the surface is irrelevant for long-term safety. The consideration of how settlement structures or nature reserves develop within a million years only comes into play later in a weighing process between equally suitable geological formations.