Thursday, July 20, 2023, 4:00 p.m.



A lioness loose on the streets of Berlin is putting the German authorities in jake. The mayor of the German capital has asked citizens who live in the southern neighborhoods of the German capital to be alert to the possible presence of a potentially dangerous animal on their streets. The police are busy trying to catch the cat that has disrupted the daily routine of Berliners.

The lioness was found this Thursday morning and local authorities have asked citizens to keep their pets inside their homes and not go for a walk with them. In the images reproduced below, the animal can be seen among some bushes located next to a road.

🇩🇪🦁 Meanwhile, in Berlin… Police have warned that a large predator, probably a lioness, is on the loose in the southern suburbs of Berlin. Residents have been warned not to leave their homes and to keep pets indoors.pic.twitter.com/F2rE9Ujnwr — PiQ (@PriapusIQ) July 20, 2023

The authorities have spared no expense in this large search operation involving veterinarians, hunters and helicopters equipped with thermal cameras are being used. At the moment, the owner of the lioness is unknown since neither of the two Berlin zoos nor any circus have reported the disappearance of this dangerous specimen.

According to various German media reports, two men saw the big cat running after a wild boar in the area of ​​Stahnsdorfer Damm and Märkische Heide where they recorded it. Apparently the cat would have hunted this pig and therefore would not be hungry. The authorities suspect that at this time the lioness would be in a wooded area located in the south of Berlin.