Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/01/2024 – 15:17

The search for the helicopter that disappeared with four people on the north coast of São Paulo, last Sunday (31), continues this Saturday (6). This is the sixth day of searches. The work is coordinated by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

The aircraft left the capital of São Paulo on the last day of the year heading to Ilhabela, on the north coast of São Paulo. However, he was unable to reach his destination. In addition to pilot Cassiano Tete Teodoro, Luciana Rodzewics, 45 years old, was on the helicopter; her daughter, Letícia Ayumi Rodzewics Sakumoto, 20; and Rafael Torres, a family friend who invited us to the tour. The last contact with the control tower was at 3:10 pm last Sunday (31), when it was flying over Caraguatatuba. The Military Police are also assisting in the operation.

For the searches, the FAB uses the SC-105 Amazonas aircraft, from the Second Squadron of the Tenth Aviation Group (2nd/10th GAV) – Pelicano Squadron, with 15 crew members on board. This aircraft is equipped with a radar capable of searching over land or sea, with a range of up to 360 kilometers. A satellite communication system also allows contact with other aircraft or rescue coordination centers, even during low-altitude flights. This aircraft also has an electro-optical image and infrared spectrum search system, which allows it to detect, for example, an aircraft covered by vegetation.

Yesterday (6), Lieutenant Colonel Emanuel Patricio Beserra Garioli, squadron commander, reported that it is not possible to determine how long this work should take. “We do not have a set date for the end of the search, because each search has its own particularities. Our teams are focused, trained and motivated to find the search target as quickly as possible,” he said.

The rescue work is complicated as the total search area totals five thousand square kilometers. To date, the helicopter has not been located.