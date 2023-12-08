From January to September 2023, advertising agencies in Brazil invested R$390 million in search engines

In 2023, investments in advertising in search engines made by advertising agencies in Brazil totaled R$390 million. The number considers the amounts spent from January to September this year and represents only 6.8% of the total spent on internet advertising in the period, which was R$5.7 billion. You data are from Cenp-Meios.

Advertising mainly concerns sponsored links in search engines such as Google, Yahoo! It is Bing (Microsoft). These are paid results in a prominent position on search pages.

In the internet segment, this type of advertising appears in second to last place in the ranking. Read the list:

The internet still loses to Open TV. During the period, the amount allocated to advertising in this means of communication was R$ 6.1 billion, which represents 40.6% of all investment in advertising in the first 9 months of the year.

The internet appears in 2nd place, with R$5.7 billion and 38% market share. Next are billboards and outdoor media, with R$1.4 billion (9.9%); Pay TV, with R$776 million (5.2%); radio, with R$614.7 million (4.1%); newspaper, with R$234.1 million (1.6%).

The list also includes magazines and cinema, both with 0.3% market share in the period. The results consider the investments made by 325 agencies operating in Brazil, 268 of which are head offices and 57 branches.