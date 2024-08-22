Victoria City.– Members of the State Guard of the SSPT, the Sedena and personnel from the FGJE are carrying out a review this morning inside the Sanctions Execution Center (Cedes) of Victoria Citywhich is why visits from inmates’ families were suspended.

This happened less than 24 hours after yesterday’s double round of violence, which saw direct and armed attacks against the president of the Electoral Tribunal of Tamaulipas (Trieltam), magistrate Édgar Danés Rojas, and the former PAN mayor of Padilla, Eduardo Alvarado.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m. today, federal and state forces entered the prison on Calzada de Tamatán, west of the city. Due to the search, authorities suspended the entry of family members into the penitentiary.

Just a little less than a month ago, inmates from this prison were transferred to Ceferesos in the country.