Home page World

Split

Oceangate Expeditions’ “Titan” submersible. © OceanGate Expeditions/AP/dpa

An area the size of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: The hope of finding the disappeared submersible near the “Titanic” wreck is fading by the hour. Meanwhile, an explosive letter becomes public.

Boston/St. John’s – Despite a large-scale search operation for the missing submersible near the “Titanic” wreckage, there is still no trace of the “Titan”. “Every possible step is being taken to bring the five crew members back safely,” said the operating company Oceangate yesterday (local time). However, according to the US Coast Guard coordinator for the search, Jamie Frederick, the forces have not been successful so far.

Time is pressing: According to estimates by the authorities, the oxygen should only last until Thursday noon (CEST) – at 5 a.m. on Wednesday there were about 30 hours left one of the most famous experts for the wreck of the luxury liner that sank in 1912 and therefore the nickname “Mr. Titanic” wears. Other inmates are British adventurer Hamish Harding (58) and British-Pakistani business consultant Shahzada Dawood (48) and his 19-year-old son Suleman. According to Oceangate, the fifth missing person is the head of the operating company Stockton Rush (61), who acted as the captain of the boat.

The vehicle has been missing since Sunday morning (local time). About an hour and 45 minutes after the start of the dive, which was supposed to last around seven hours, contact with the support boat “Polar Prince” was lost. According to the provider Oceangate Expeditions, the almost seven meter small “Titan” has enough oxygen for a total of 96 hours. But experts were pessimistic about the chance of finding the vehicle in good time and intact.

Spectacular letter

Meanwhile, according to an article in The New York Times, executives in the submersible industry had concerns about Titan’s safety for years. “We are concerned that Oceangate’s current experimental approach could yield negative results (ranging from minor to catastrophic),” they wrote in a letter dated 2018, published by the newspaper. It accuses Oceangate of misleading marketing. Boss Stockton Rush was asked to have the “Titan” tested by an independent party.

Stockton Rush, the CEO of “OceanGate”, is among the five passengers on the missing submersible. © Greg Gilbert/The Seattle Times/AP/dpa

That fits the impression of reporter David Pogue from the US broadcaster CBS, who took part in the trip last year. He told the BBC the vehicle seemed improvised to him. “You control this submarine with an Xbox game controller,” Pogue said. Part of the ballast consists of construction pipes. If the boat gets stuck or leaks, “there’s no backup, no escape pod,” he said. Former submarine officer Frank Owen told the BBC the biggest challenge for those trapped was staying calm and not using too much oxygen.

Search with planes and ships

The search near the “Titanic” wreck continued until late yesterday evening (local time) with planes and ships. The search under water is being intensified, said John Mauger from the US Coast Guard to the US broadcaster CNN. Initially, the focus was on the water surface, with aircraft systematically flying over a large area. Underwater vehicles are said to have arrived by now. The rescue workers primarily used sonar to pick up possible noises from the “Titan”.

US National Guard planes and planes from Canada would have supported the US Coast Guard. An area of ​​around 26,000 square kilometers had already been searched, the US Arts Guard said on Twitter. That’s bigger than Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Coordinator Frederick spoke of a very complex undertaking. A team made up of Coast Guardsmen, members of the US National Guard and Canadian Armed Forces are working “around the clock”.

Navy sends salvage system

Meanwhile, the US Navy is sending a device to salvage the submarine. As a spokeswoman for the German Press Agency said, the deep-sea salvage system “Fadoss” should arrive in St. Johns in Newfoundland, Canada, on Wednesday night (local time) and then be transported further out to sea. The Navy describes it as a “portable ship hoist system that provides reliable deep-sea lifting capacity of up to 27 tons for the recovery of large, bulky, and heavy sunken objects such as airplanes or small ships.” It can be installed on ships with its winch and cable. A rescue – whether with “Fadoss” or otherwise – can only be tackled when the boat is located. The wreck of the Titanic, broken in half, lies at a depth of around 3800 meters. The conditions are extremely difficult at the site about 684 kilometers south of the Canadian island of Newfoundland. It is pitch black and the water pressure is great.

$250,000 per person

Oceangate offers wealthy customers an adventurous trip – the cost for the eight-day expedition is around 250,000 US dollars (229,000 euros). The dive itself only lasts a few hours. The company is promoting the carbon fiber submersible rides as a chance to “step out of the ordinary and discover something truly extraordinary,” according to the BBC. Experts and researchers are always on board.

With expert Nargeolet, a former Navy diver, and adventurer Harding, there are at least two experienced inmates on board. The Brit holds several Guinness World Records, including the longest dive in the Mariana Trench, the deepest place on earth at eleven kilometers, in March 2021. He flew into space in June 2022, having previously been to the South Pole several times.

The British businessman and adventurer Hamish Harding is also on board the “Titan”. © Felix Kunze/Blue Origin/AP/dpa

The Titanic sank in the North Atlantic in 1912 on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York. More than 1,500 of the 2,200 people on board died. The remains of the famous luxury liner were discovered in 1985. Movies such as the blockbuster Titanic (1997), starring Hollywood stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, further fueled interest in the disaster. Only recently, with the help of high-resolution 3D images, scientists offered the most accurate depiction of the wreck to date. dpa