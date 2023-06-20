The House of Representatives wants heavily illegal fireworks to fall under the Weapons Act. That would mean that the possession of, for example, cobras and mortar bombs is seen as possession of weapons.

Now heavy fireworks are only a weapon if you actually use them as a weapon. A majority of the House supported a motion by VVD, together with CDA, PVV and BBB.

According to the liberals, the amendment to the law should mean that the police may carry out preventive searches for the possession of heavy fireworks if there is a suspicion of this. A mayor will also be given the authority to close a building if loud bangers are found.

For example, owning a cobra – which can be as powerful as a hand grenade – is already punishable. But because the police are now not allowed to carry out preventive searches for illegal fireworks, the firecrackers often remain out of sight.

Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz was not so sure about the motion in a debate earlier and wanted to conduct an exploration first. But her own party, the VVD, and the House did not want to wait for that and asked her to come up with a proposal.

