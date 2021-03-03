The most famous film character of an insurance agent is Yuri Detochkin from Beware of the Car. He’s sweet and charming, but unreliable in the eyes of insurance professionals. Why?

Too shy, does not know how to easily get in touch with people, is unconvincing in conversations. And most importantly, he is a man, while for a long time already the majority of insurance agents in our country have been women. One of the key reasons for this, according to member of the board of “Rosgosstrakh” Elena Belousenko, – their readiness and ability to adapt to new conditions of life and work.

The keepers of the hearth

Maria Belyaeva, “AiF“: – Elena Yurievna, I have been insuring a car from a male agent for many years. But I know that there are few of them in this profession. What is the real ratio?

Elena Belousenko: – Tens of thousands of people – both women and men, and of different ages – try themselves as insurance agents every year. Some stay to become a professional insurer, some leave after several deals. But the vast experience of our company (and Rosgosstrakh will celebrate its centenary this year) shows that it is women who are more often and more successfully adapting to the profession and staying in it for many years. In our agency corps, one of the largest in Russia, today they make up 73%.

This, of course, was not always the case. Before the Great Patriotic War, men predominated among the inspectors of Gosstrakh – nevertheless, this work requires literacy and certain financial knowledge, which women had to a lesser extent at that time. Then, as the level of education increased, when insurers needed not only knowledge, but also communication skills, and just external charm to work successfully, the profession became predominantly female.

– That is, it happened historically?

– This is just one of the factors. And if we are talking about historical aspects, let’s look further – into the depths of the centuries. For thousands of years and until recently, a woman was perceived primarily as a keeper of the hearth. An insurance agent is essentially doing the same thing, but from a slightly different position – he also provides protection for the home, the family well-being of his clients. Perhaps that is why the very idea of ​​insurance is closer to women, they understand the meaning of insurance products, which they, accordingly, broadcast to clients. And they look more convincing in this.

And the values ​​of the profession of an insurance agent are easier for a woman to understand. Of course, the possibility of receiving unlimited income (how much you earn, so much you get) is universal in terms of gender. But the possibility of part-time and remote work, flexible hours, the absence of strict requirements for education and previous work experience – women are able to appreciate such things better. After all, as wives and mothers, they are already “part-timers”: they combine work with chores around the house and taking care of children.

Are men less successful as agents?

– I would not say. Analysis of the effectiveness of our agency corps shows that in the capitals, where auto insurance is more developed than other types, male agents are more successful. There are fewer of them here, but they manage to form a good portfolio, attract more car customers and get more income. By the way, the fact that for many years your car has been insured by a man confirms this.

In rural areas, we see that men and women work equally effectively. Perhaps this is due to the fact that there the agent works on the site where he lives. Everyone there knows each other by sight, and the level of trust in the agent – and insurance is built primarily on the client’s trust in the company and the agent – is much higher.

In regional and regional centers, this trust must already be won, one must be able to give the impression of a reliable and at the same time responsive partner at the first meeting. Women do it better.

Paperless sales

– You mentioned that previous professional experience and education are not important for working as an insurance agent. Is it really so?

– Communication skills, activity, openness, ability and readiness to absorb knowledge are more important. Of course, previous experience in sales or work in the field of finance, accounting provide some advantages, but they are not decisive. Among the successful agents of “Rosgosstrakh” there are many former teachers who have a well-organized speech and the gift of persuasion, who are able to quickly gain authority. But in principle, our multi-level system of training and advanced training allows us to “reforge” representatives of any professions into insurers.

This was also shown last year. When due to the pandemic and the accompanying economic problems in many sectors there was an acute issue of staff reductions, our company opened new vacancies and offered opportunities for additional income. During this very difficult year, we have recruited 13 thousand new agents.

– The figure is impressive. But you said that the effectiveness of an agent depends on his ability to work with people, and in the conditions of last year’s self-isolation, what negotiations could there be?

“Last year, we had to quickly make adjustments to our usual business processes and, perhaps even more importantly, to support our agents psychologically. Among them there are many elderly people, veterans who started their work in the Soviet State Insurance. Their self-isolation prescribed for people over 65, which cut off the possibility of direct communication with clients, caused a shock. They did not understand how to fulfill their obligations to clients, how not to lose income, because the agent lives only from sales.

Fortunately, our company already had serious developments and IT solutions for the digital re-equipment of the agency corps, the expansion of paperless sales and remote communication. In fact, the pandemic has only accelerated the implementation of these innovations. Agents now have the opportunity to conclude insurance contracts remotely (electronic policies, etc.), and clients have the opportunity to pay for them remotely. An important tool of work has become “Agentology” – a platform for the implementation of simple non-inspection insurance products.

That is, we have given agents a good product line and sales technologies that allow them to work where and how they are more convenient. Even having met a client in transport, today you can immediately conclude an agreement and receive payment. And our proposals for the promotion of digital technologies in general were well received by agents, although it is believed that the agency channel is one of the most conservative and difficult to accept innovations. We didn’t even expect agents to be able to move to digital sales so quickly, and veterans have sometimes been pioneers in adopting new tools. As a result of this “technical revolution”, our agency corps during the pandemic not only did not reduce, but also increased sales. At the peak of quarantine restrictions, in April – June 2020, its share in the collection of the company’s retail business reached 51%. At the end of the year, agents collected 25 billion rubles. insurance premium, the growth rate of fees was 104%.

People are trusted more

– And how much did the agents themselves earn – what is their average income today?

– The average earnings of an agent is a very conventional concept. Agents in urban and rural areas, as a rule, have different portfolios and, accordingly, different income. There are agents who have made insurance their profession and the main source of income, and there are part-time workers who are quite satisfied with a small additional income. Today, the “club of millionaires” of our company includes 4 thousand agents, whose fees for key types for the company – personal property insurance and hull insurance – amount to millions of rubles a year. Accordingly, the income of several hundred of them also exceeds a million rubles. The best ones have much higher.

In addition, our motivation system provides certain bonuses and a system of privileges for successful agents. We try to provide them with comfortable conditions – a full-fledged place for work, training and meetings with clients in our agency centers and universal offices. This year, successful agents were given the opportunity to open their own franchise points of sale under the Rosgosstrakh brand.

– Already now, insurance can be issued on your own online, and the price will be the same as that of the agent. Will this profession become a thing of the past?

“Last year’s experience showed that an online sales channel and an agent sales channel can exist in parallel, and both be digital and high-tech. Already, agent sales can be 50% digital.

At the same time, we see that the need for communication with the seller, with the agent among the policyholders remains even in our “digital” time. Citizens still trust a living person more than a page on a website or a mobile application, also because there is someone to ask when an insured event occurs.

And in terms of the convenience of concluding a contract and payment – yes, there is practically no difference now. That is why we are betting on the accelerated development of the agent channel using digital technologies. And we expect that women, who make up the core of our agency corps, will be the main driving force in this area.