Two people died when a seaplane crashed into a dam in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo, early this Sunday afternoon, the 30th. According to the Fire Department, the victims are two 74-year-old men and 72-year-old men. Two other passengers were on board and were rescued. The names of the dead and wounded were not released.

The crash occurred around 2 pm, at Marina Estância Confiança, on José Vaccari Highway. Five fire engines and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene. The causes of the fall are being investigated.

According to witnesses, residents of the Serrinha neighborhood, the seaplane was flying at a normal height and minutes later it fell into the dam. In March 2022, two people were injured after a single engine made a forced landing in a condominium in Bragança. At the time, the injured were an instructor and a student.