Minister Alexandre de Moraes had asked for an assessment of the transfer to a penitentiary hospital

The Seap-DF (Department of Penitentiary Administration of the Federal District) sent a letter to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on Friday (28.Apr.2023) in which it says that it is up to the PM (Military Police) to report on the state of health of the former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the DF, Anderson Torres.

The answer was sent after Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes ask that the secretariat advise whether it recommends transferring Torres to a penitentiary hospital.

According to the secretariat, due to the prerogatives of a PF (Federal Police) delegate, he is not under the authority of the body, and it is up to the PM to provide “any aid” to the former minister.

“Considering the narrated context, we inform you that it is not possible for this secretariat to comply with the imposed determination, however, given the urgency of the case, demonstrated by the short deadline for a response, we forwarded it to the general command of the PM of the DF, providing guidance on the decision and the need to response to this supreme”, wrote the secretary.

In the same decision in which he asked the secretariat for information, Moraes determined that he be informed whether the Military Police’s Operational Aviation Battalion, where Torres is being held, is in a position to guarantee the former minister’s health.

The decision was handed down after Torres’ defense to assign The “memory lapses” handing over passwords invalid cell phone and cloud storage for the PF investigation into the acts of extremists on the 8th of January.

Torres has been in prison since January 14. He is investigated in the STF inquiry that investigates his alleged failure to contain the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília. At the time, he was at the head of the Security Secretariat of the Federal District.

With information from Brazil Agency.