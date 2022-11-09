Ukraine, Sean Penn meets Zelensky and gives him his Oscar | VIDEO

For the third time since the start of the war in Ukraine, US actor and director Sean Penn meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, giving him his Oscar.

To immortalize the face to face was the same Zelensky, who posted the video on its social channels. The American interpreter, who had gone to Kiev for the first time to make a documentary on the conflict, had been included by Russia on a blacklist which also included his colleague Ben Stiller and 23 other people because of his proximity to Ukraine. , including politicians, officials and entrepreneurs.

Sean Penn gave Zelensky one of his two Oscars and promised the Ukrainian president that the coveted statuette will remain in Kiev until the war ends with Ukraine’s victory.

“American actor and film director Sean Penn arrived in Ukraine for the third time during the war,” wrote the Ukrainian president on social media.

“This time our meeting was special – added Zelensky – Sean brought his Oscar statue as a symbol of faith in our country’s victory. He will be in Ukraine until the end of the war ”.

“It was with great pleasure that I presented Sean Penn with the 3rd Degree Order of Merit. Thank you for your sincere support and significant contribution to the spread of Ukraine in the world ”concluded the Ukrainian president.

In the video, then, the two are seen walking to a plaque in a city square that bears the name of the actor and the date of February 24, 2022, the day of the beginning of the Russian invasion.