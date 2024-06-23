Mexico City.– Sean Penn denied having physically abused Madonna during their four-year marriage, clearing up a rumor that he hit the “Queen of Pop” with a baseball bat in 1987.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the actor recalled the moment that led him to be investigated by the authorities when he was accused of having the singer tied up in the 80s and his reaction when he found out from a later girlfriend about the rumor about an alleged blow that he would have given Madonna to the head.

“I didn’t know what the hell she was talking about. Now I think it’s fair to say I’m not the biggest guy in the world. But if I hit Mike Tyson in the head with a baseball bat, I’d go to the hospital. She’s someone I love.” , he explained.

Between 1985 and 1989, Penn and Madonna were together, however, the press was monopolized by them, and especially by the actor, who was investigated for the toxic relationship they had.

“A fucking SWAT team came into my house. I said, ‘I’m not going out. I’m going to finish my breakfast.’ The next thing I knew, they were breaking windows all over the house and they came in. They had me handcuffed,” the famous man recalled.

According to a Daily Mail report, at that time Madonna even testified in favor of Sean, so he claims he still has feelings for the “Material Girl” singer, with whom he currently has a friendly relationship.

“It turns out that it’s much quicker to repair a friendship after divorce if there are no children involved. It took Robin (Wright) and I a long time. There was a lot of drama. It’s much more important to repair it if there are children involved, but it’s not easy, right?” he admitted.