Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is still in force and the international media continue to report all the movements made by both governments on their armies and lands. The actor Sean Pennremembered for starring in “I am Sam”, is in the place of the conflict from the beginning, in order to document all the facts.

Now, in an interview with CNN, he has demanded that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyhave the opportunity to speak at the ceremony of the Oscar Awards 2022. Otherwise, he indicates, the Academy would be discrediting itself as an organization with an international scope.

Sean Penn has arrived in Ukraine to film a documentary about the Russian invasion. Photo: Agencies

What did Sean Penn say?

The actor gave a long speech about entertainment and politics, and how sometimes they don’t need to mix and other times they do.

“There are those – and I think they are sometimes valid – who would say that politics is for one place and entertainment for another. I think that anyone, as an audience or film practitioner, who understands what that expression is, (couldn’t) restrict it only to the cinema, that is, that it can’t be on television and it can’t be on stage. Restricting it to any one of them cannot be embodied within a human being, that kind of nature of poetic courage and expression that the film aspires to be the best it can be.”

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, assures that millions of people can die without air support in Ukraine. Photo: EFE

The 61-year-old actor, known for his involvement in numerous political and humanitarian causes, added: “There is nothing better the Academy can do than give him [Zelenski] that chance to talk to all of us. (…) If the Academy has chosen not to do it, if the presenters have chosen not to give the opportunity to the leader in Ukraine who is taking bullets and bombs for us, along with the Ukrainian children they are trying to protect, then I think that each one of them and each part of that decision would have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history, And I hope that’s not what’s happening.”

