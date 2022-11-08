Hollywood actor Sean Penn met with the President of Ukraine and gave him his Oscar

American actor Sean Penn once again arrived in Kyiv and met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. About it reported in the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian leader.

Penn handed over his Oscar statuette to Zelensky. According to Zelensky, she will stay in Ukraine until the end of the special military operation (SVO). In turn, the President presented the actor with the Third Class Order of Merit and thanked him for his support.

In addition, the name of Sean Penn was immortalized on the “Avenue of Courage” in Kyiv, where a plaque with the name of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was previously opened.

This is the second meeting between Zelensky and Penn since February 2022. Earlier, the Ukrainian leader said that the actor was filming a documentary film about what was happening in Ukraine. “From the first day of the full-scale invasion, he was in Kyiv and saw with his own eyes what Russian aggression is. Soon, thanks to his film, the whole world will be able to see the whole truth about the war, ”the president noted.

Penn won the Academy Award for Best Actor twice: in 2004 (Mystic River) and in 2009 (Harvey Milk).