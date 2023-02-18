“Ukrainians are the Beatles of our era.” Behind this statement, Sean Penn hides a whole manifesto, the one that illustrates Super power, the documentary that she has co-directed with Aaron Kaufman about Ukraine, the Russian invasion of this country and, above all, about her love for Volodimir Zelenski, the Ukrainian president. “It’s amazing how a group from Liverpool came to appeal to the emotions of all humanity. Today the same thing happens with the Ukrainians, who are the Beatles of our era, ”she told the press this morning, without a shadow of a doubt, as on screen. Because in the film, which has been presented by the Berlinale “as the most important film of this edition”, Penn does not harbor any uncertainty, just as when explaining his live work: “It seems clear to me that war propaganda is different from this film, which shows the unity of the Ukrainians. I don’t think it’s a hagiographic film because our commitment is to the truth and to the defense of Ukrainian freedom, but I don’t mind being classified as propaganda if it helps the public to know what’s going on”.

super power It was born in 2019 when producer Billy Smith, who knew Penn, asked him if he wanted to participate in a documentary about Zelenski. The answer was a resounding yes, because the actor was already carrying out his own investigation: who was this actor who had become the great hope of a nation eaten up by corruption? What’s more, the title comes from one of the sequences of the series servant of the people, in which Zelensky played a schoolteacher who ends up presiding over his country, a television satire that in the end ended up devoured by reality. In that chapter, the protagonist tells his son where he gets his strength from, a dialogue that will end up finding its echo in the authentic inauguration speech of the political Zelensky.

During the lockdown, the filmmaker and the president met and communicated over Zoom, which is why Penn and his team were in the capital the week before the invasion, filming and interviewing all kinds of experts looking for answers to the question of where to go. There was the Ukraine that was born from the Euromaidan revolt in December 2013. On February 23, 2022, with the cameras off, Penn finally meets Zelensky face to face; the next day Russia invades the country, bombs the outskirts of kyiv and the American interviews with cameras, after hours of waiting, the president of a nation at war.

Sean Penn and Volodymyr Zelensky meet on the evening of February 24, 2022, at the start of the Russian invasion, as seen in ‘Superpower.’

In the criticism of the documentary in The Hollywood Reporter It can be read: “After the two hours of footage, one could mistakenly believe that Penn has a fundamental role in the war due to his constant presence on the screen.” In one of those grating on-screen blunders, the Penn team’s decision to move from the Hyatt Regency to the Intercontinental is narrated with unrealistic suspense at the start of the invasion. That is, from one luxury hotel to another. Which is not to say that the actor, as the publication insists, is wrong in his objective against an invasion war, or that he has not risked traveling up to three times to Kiev in these 12 months. But up to seven camera operators appear in the credits, and they only focus on him.

Because on screen who reigns is Penn. He appears in all possible shots, he is only seen in archive images, in aerial shots filmed with a drone in Kiev and at a time when he himself uses his mobile to show the crater of a Russian missile that has destroyed a block of apartments. The rest of the footage is simply Penn in places, Penn showing his frustration at what he sees as a lack of US support for an attacked Ukraine, and Penn listening to people. To the credit of the documentary is the huge appearance of experts who break down where Ukraine comes from, a young nation corrupted by oligarchs, where Zelenski comes from and the distrust he provokes even among his voters when he is elected president and how little by little he builds his presidential image, which also dynamits some Russian messages: if Ukraine is a nation ruled by Nazis, as Russian President Vladimir Putin claims, why is its president a Jewish comedian with a lot of business in Russia and whose mother tongue is Russian? ?

Zelensky, in his appearance Thursday night at the Berlinale opening ceremony. From behind, in the center, Sean Penn. CLEMENS BILAN (EFE)

The actor is worried about what will happen in the future. “Actually, this is not so much about if Ukraine loses the war, which won’t happen. But… if Russia wins, we’re all screwed, screwed to death.” According to Penn, “we were never interested in contracting what was narrated with a Russian vision.” And he continued: “I am not going to make a film about that side, where we cannot work with transparency. super power It is not an equidistant movie because this is not an ambiguous war. I have no interest in talking to Putin.” He defined the president flatly: “I don’t like how a creepy child threatens humanity.” Instead, he liked to go to the front, to Donbas, where he comes within 150 meters of the Russian army. “Being there was sitting in the company of human beings, of heroes. Every time I get a chance to be with heroes, I’ll go.” In his sacrifice for Ukraine, Penn even visited the studios of the far-right Fox News, where he had long been branded an “enemy of the state.” He is clear about it: “In the face of many problems, the community is the answer. This is how the Ukrainians have reacted and this is how they are taking care of themselves. When you grow up in the US, they make you believe that you are an exceptional guy, but we are losing that spirit of community, of collective care. On the front lines, soldiers do what they do out of love for their country and to care for their people. The lesson is clear.”

Zelensky and Penn, in ‘Superpower’.

Up to five times Penn has asked at a press conference for the shipment of artillery, long-range missiles and all kinds of weapons to Ukraine: “We need the greatest possible effort of humanitarian aid to support the Ukrainians with arms, because they are waging a war in which they have been invaded. From her relationship with Zelenski, whom she defines on screen as a “pure soul”, they now consider themselves comrades. Hence the Oscar that Penn won as an actor with Mystic River is now in the presidential office. “It’s just a symbolic gesture, small, between two friends. He has shown me his courage and that of all Ukrainians. Life is fragile, we have to fight to preserve it”. And he only allowed himself a laugh, vape in hand, during his appearance about the motto (KillerTacos) on the cap he wore: “It’s from a restaurant where they serve the best tacos in the world.”

Last week Penn returned to kyiv to show the film to the president. He will continue to support them: “I will do it personally or through Core, the humanitarian organization that he runs. But I will never get into politics, because I don’t have duplicity, but only one face. Is”.

