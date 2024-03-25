Federal investigation into sex trafficking, sexual assault, and solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms for rapper and record producer Sean 'P Diddy' Combs, formerly known by the alias Puff Daddy. According to what a source tells NBC News, three women and a man have already been interviewed in relation to the investigation and three other people are waiting to be heard by investigators. Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations today also searched properties in Los Angeles and Miami belonging to Combs.

In recent months the rapper had been accused of abuse by his ex-partner, Casandra Ventura. Since then, three other women have filed lawsuits in the Southern District of New York alleging they were sexually assaulted by Combs. Two of the women said they were teenagers at the time of the attacks.