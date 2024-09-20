Mexico City.- Sean “Diddy” Combs has been placed on suicide watch at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), TMZ reported.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said the surveillance directive is a routine measure for “new and high-profile inmates,” such as the rapper.

However, Agnifilo said there was no reason to believe the musician was in any danger, as he found him “strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense” during his six-hour visit, denying any suicidal inclinations. Combs, 54, was arrested Monday at a Manhattan hotel and faces serious charges related to sex trafficking and organized crime.

The charges detail allegations dating back to 2008 that he abused, threatened and coerced women for years “to satisfy his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

The music mogul was remanded in custody on September 17 after pleading not guilty, and has been denied bail twice. Marc Agnifilo requested his transfer to an Essex County jail in New Jersey, citing the poor conditions at the MDC, which is known for being dangerous and understaffed. According to People, Diddy’s next hearing is scheduled for September 24, where his legal team is expected to continue fighting for his release.