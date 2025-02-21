02/21/2025



Updated at 7:42 p.m.





One of the lawyers of Sean ‘Diddy’ combs He has decided to give up the case, as the US media reveal, and not continue as part of the team that defends the artist for his next judgment. In a week of new information, this Thursday the lawyer Anthony Ricco He has made the decision to abandon the defense of the rapper, although it depends on the judge’s authorization to become official.

«Although I have offered the high level of defense that can be expected in this Court, under no circumstances can I continue to serve as effectively as Sean combs counselor«, Says the professional in a document presented at the Federal Office of Manhattan. »Unfortunately, but with respect, I ask that This relay is granted«He adds. Ricco has not wanted to offer details that explain why he has decided to leave the case, he has only vehemently expressed his desire to abandon. The leader of The rapper defense is Marc Agnifiloa prestigious lawyer who was aware of the decision that was going to be made, and accompanies Teley Geragos.

Anthony Ricco He entered the legal team last September, when the rapper was arrested and formed the first of the strategies to get him out of jail. Without success, so far, especially because they do nothing but leave new allegations against him from the moment of his first arrest.

However, something has changed and does not want to continue participating, while the other two lawyers remain in the artist’s defense even in a week of comings and goings. On February 14 it was known that Jay-Z was no longer part of the demand who appeared against him with Diddy, accusing him of having raped a 13 -year -old girl at a party after the VMAS of the year 2000.









Two days before, Diddy himself had filed a lawsuit against Peacock, a company of Nbcuniversal and the Ample Entertainment producer, for the documentary ‘Diddy: thus a bad boy is built’. Consider that this project points to you with a bad intention of Murder, Sex Traffic and Abuseonly to benefit financially without any interest in truth.

Only one month after the documentary was published, the demand arrived and for the moment there has been no more. Even although in January another entitled was also released ‘The Fall of Diddy’but you don’t have news that you will undertake the same legal actions against it. At the moment, Diddy remains locked in the New York Metropolitan Detention Center, located in Brooklyn. He is accused of conspiracy, sex trafficking and white transportand prosecutors insist that he has coerced and abused women for years, helped by partners and workers. He has declared himself innocent during the process.

Only a few days ago, Kanye West had one of his famous starting starts and this started with a series of shirts to support Diddy. Considered that the rapper had been unfairly treated and even pursued by the structural racism of the United States. That is why he wanted to raise money in favor of his cause, considering that he could be the following in this supposed witch hunt.