The artist Casandra Ventura, who was the girlfriend of rapper and businessman Sean Combs – known as Puff Daddy, Diddy and even as Love – has filed a lawsuit for damages against him in which she accuses him of systematically subjecting her to rape and physical abuse during their entire relationship, which lasted intermittently for 13 years, from 2005 to 2018. Cassie, as the singer and model is known, has denounced the rapper in Manhattan, before a federal court. The artist and businessman, born in Harlem and 54 years old, who is one of the best-known musicians in the world of rap, has sold more than seven million records, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has won three Grammy Awards, has denied the accusations against him, and faces charges of rape, sexual abuse, sexual assault and sex trafficking, because they occurred in different cities.

In the lawsuit – to which media such as The New York Times and Page Six—Ventura claims that since their relationship began in 2005, when she was 19, Combs tried to control her and abused her, physically abusing her and forcing her to take drugs and have sexual relations with prostitutes he hired and with whom he recorded her. . In 2018, always according to Ventura’s version, when they were close to ending the relationship, he raped her. In addition, the court documents also read that Combs “was prone to attacks of uncontrollable anger, and frequently beat Ventura savagely,” and in fact she recounts several of them where he left her bloody and bruised. As Casandra Ventura explains in her lawsuit, the beatings usually took place with Combs’ workers as witnesses, although “no one dared to raise their voice, frightened by his ferocious boss.” Among the consequences of their relationship, Cassie’s lawyers claim, was her isolation from her support network. “Ms. Ventura felt that saying no to Mr. Combs would cost her something: her family, her friends, his career and even her life.”

More information

The lawsuit, very harsh and full of details, tells what the life that Ventura was subjected to was like for 13 years, with details such as that the rapper hit her “several times a year” and that he forced her to carry his gun in her bag. , to “remind you of the ability to cause serious harm.” “Over the years, Combs abused Ventura physically and sexually, as she tried again and again to escape his tight control over her life,” the documents explain. She never went to the police because she feared it would “just give Combs another excuse to hurt her again.”

The rapper is also the owner of a record company, Bad Boy Records, with which she signed her first contract in 2006, so she was tied to him business-wise. “Every time she went into hiding, Combs’ extensive network of companies and affiliated entities found her, and those who worked for her companies implored her to return to him,” she reads in the lawsuit. The artist’s employees often helped him control the singer, threatening her that they would make her music disappear if she did not obey them or if she did not behave as the rapper wanted: “Many even told her that if she did not return to him, her career would be ruined.” in the entertainment industry it would be over.” Now she has sued Combs, but also several of his associated companies.

Cassie and Sean Combs at the Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York. John Lamparski (Getty Images)

Since they started dating, around 2005, Cassie saw what the New Yorker’s eccentric and luxurious lifestyle was like and began to notice the control he intended to exercise over her life. According to the lawsuit, he controlled his career and paid for his living expenses, cars, clothing and even had access to his medical records; The results of his medical tests went directly to Combs. He gave her “a huge amount of drugs” such as ketamine and ecstasy, and forced her to take them. The blows were constant. In her lawsuit, the singer recalls a 2009 episode in Los Angeles where, after the rapper saw her chatting with a talent agent, he pushed her, put her in the car and kicked her in the face until she was hurt. to bleed. Afterwards, her staff had to take her to the hotel, where she spent a week recovering. She asked to go with her parents but he did not allow it. She also tells of another episode, which occurred in 2016 in a hotel in the same California city. Drugged, he punched her in the face and gave her a black eye. When she fell asleep she tried to escape from her room, but he woke her up and followed her down her hallway throwing glass vases at her. Security cameras filmed the incident; He paid $50,000 for the recording.

One of Combs’ fantasies, which he put into practice with his girlfriend, was the voyeurism. According to the lawsuit, he made her have sex with prostitutes — whom she herself was forced to look up on websites — while he watched and masturbated, taking photographs and videos of all of them, often dressed in masks, costumes and lingerie, and while forcing Ventura to take drugs, something she explains partly allowed her “not to think during those terrifying encounters.” She did it for years in luxury hotels and in her own homes; hence the demand is also for sex trafficking. When he recorded the videos on his girlfriend’s mobile phone, she deleted them, but he often recovered them. She once forced him to watch one during a flight.

The last episode between them was the rape that occurred at her house in 2018, which took place after a dinner where she wanted to break up with him. “She asked him to stop and tried to push him. “Combs forcibly removed her clothes and unbuckled her belt, and raped her while she repeatedly said no and tried to push him away.” That was the end. Cassie managed to abandon him. In 2019, the same year she left the Bad Boy record label, she married Alex Fine, her personal trainer, and they have two daughters. For her part, Combs has seven children from different relationships, none with Ventura. He is now in an open relationship with rapper Yung Miami.

The artist Cassie at a party organized by Sean Combs with his alcohol brands held in Miami on New Year’s Eve 2017. Shareif Ziyadat (Getty Images for Deleon Tequila)

The lawsuit also affects third parties. It suggests that Combs was responsible for causing the car of one of her rivals, rapper Kid Cudi, whom she was dating in early 2012, to explode. The rapper himself has supported this version through his spokesperson. Also hanging a friend from Ventura from the balcony of a hotel, on the 17th floor.

“After years of silence and darkness I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak loud and clear both for myself and for the benefit of other women who have experienced violence and abuse in their relationships,” Cassie wrote, now 37 years old, in a statement sent to the media.

Casandra Ventura’s lawyers affirm that both parties had spoken before the lawsuit, and that he offered her “an eight-figure sum,” that is, at least 10 million dollars, “to buy her silence and avoid this lawsuit.” , which she rejected. Combs’ lawyers have also spoken out, “vehemently denying the offensive and outrageous accusations.” “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subject to a persistent $30 million lawsuit from Ms. Ventura, under threat of publication of a damaging book about their relationship, which has been flatly rejected. as it is obvious blackmail. Despite having withdrawn her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Combs’ reputation and getting a check.

The 54-year-old rapper became one of the most famous figures on the hip hop scene in the 1990s and 2000s, and according to the newspaper The New York Times —who qualifies him as “the most famous music executive of his generation”—his fortune is around one billion dollars, about 920 million euros. Last year alone he earned 90 million dollars (83 million euros), and five years ago his music earned him 100 million dollars a year, making him the highest paid in the industry. Much of his income comes from his association with alcohol giant Diageo, with whom he has promoted a vodka brand for 15 years and has also had a tequila brand, DeLeon. Last summer, their paths parted after Combs sued them for racism.

In 2017, Combs already had a sexual harassment lawsuit, although not of such caliber as the current one. His former cook, a woman named Cindy Rueda, accused him in a Los Angeles court that, in addition to making her work 16 hours a day, he forced her to serve him food after the singer had sexual relations with other women, and while he continued naked. Complaining about her, she was fired from her. In February 2019 they reached an economic agreement.